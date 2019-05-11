LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The Londonderry, New Hampshire Police Department is asking for help locating a 3-year-old boy.

Officials say 3-year-old Anthony Nicolosi is believed to be with his 46-year-old biological mother, Malinda Nicolosi. Malinda is in defiance of a custodial court order. They have not been seen since November 1.

Anthony is approximately 3' tall, 30 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police describe Malinda as being 5'7", 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Melinda is believed to be driving a 2010 Nissan Murano with NH license plates 430 3730. Witnesses told police they think she could be in the following Massachusetts communities: Fitchburg, Tewksbury, Cambridge, or Peabody.

Londonderry officials say Malinda Nicolosi has an active arrest warrant alleging "Interference with Custody contrary to RSA 633:4."

Londonderry Police Department

Police are asking anyone with any information in the case to call lead investigator, Detective Narciso Garcia, at ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org or (603) 432-1118. They say any tips may also be made anonymously via their Facebook page, their town website, or by calling Londonderry dispatch at (603) 432-1118.

