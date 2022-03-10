Toddler shoots himself, suspect arrested for firearm violation

25-year-old Lindell Mays was arrested for responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Lindell Mays after a 4-year-old was shot near an Auto Zone on Sunday.

Mays was charged with responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors. Detectives have not said what the relationship is between Mays and the injured 4-year-old.

Police say they responded to calls of a shooting around 3:58 p.m. near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street. When they arrived they found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to his body.

Detectives say after investigating, they determined that the toddler shot himself. EMS took the toddler to the hospital for his injuries, and police say he is in stable condition.

Mays was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.