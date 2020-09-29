NOLA.com reported an official source said Rodney Vicknair allegedly abused a 15-year-old while he investigated her report of being sexually assaulted.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in a case that he was investigating.

WWL in New Orleans said Rodney Vicknair, 53, was arrested at his St. Tammany home on Friday. He faces charges of sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

The outlet said the investigation began when the New Orleans Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau received information that Vicknair was involved with a minor.

NOLA.com, home of the Times-Picayune and the Advocate, said Vicknair has been accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl while being an officer assigned to investigate the teen's report of being sexually assaulted by another person.

According to NOLA.com, Vicknair reportedly sent text messages to the girl and went to her house during his personal time. An official source told the outlet that Vicknair told the teen "how attractive she was and how she aroused him."

The NOPD said Vicknair is suspended from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Allegations against one of our own involving a juvenile is reprehensible," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. "Upon learning of the situation the NOPD took swift action against the accused officer. New Orleans Police Officers are held to a higher standard. We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the public trust or violates the law."

