Parents charged after toddler dies from drug toxicity, police say

They are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department says a mother and father have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of their 14-month-old child.

Officers were first called about the dead toddler on Jan. 6.

"The initial investigation did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma, but narcotics and paraphernalia were seized from within the residence," the police department wrote in an email.

In the weeks since, the medical examiner has performed an autopsy and the law enforcement investigation has continued. Ultimately, authorities determined the toddler's death was attributed to combined drug toxicity.

As a result, authorities say they arrested mom Andrea Smarr and dad John Valiquette. The pair is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

In the arrest affidavit, the responding detective noted video surveillance obtained inside the home gave more details into the moments leading to the infant's death.

Detective E. Campbell wrote in his report, the video shows the 14-month-old child walk between the sofa and coffee table and pick up what appears to be a piece of tin foil. According to the affidavit, the video shows the child placing the tin foil in his mouth.

Minutes later, the affidavit said Smarr walked into the living room holding something detectives described as what appeared to be a pipe to smoke meth, and quickly removed the foil from the child's mouth.

According to the report, the time in which the video showed the child putting the tin foil in his mouth and when his mother discovered him dead was 12 hours.

The affidavit outlined the results of the autopsy report, stating levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in the child's system.

Valiquette entered a not guilty plea for charges of negligent manslaughter of a child, according to Pasco County court records.

Valiquette and Smarr were charged on March 17. Two days prior, records show Valiquette had been arrested and charged for driving with a suspended license, giving a false ID to law enforcement, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and displaying a firearm to officers.

Court records show Valiquette also entered a not guilty plea for the March 15 charges.