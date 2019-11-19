COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department and Governor Henry McMaster introduced a new four-legged tool to combat child pornography and other electronic crimes in the state.

“We now have a new assistant, we now have a new weapon to use,” Governor McMaster said when introducing Oakley.

Oakley, an 18-month-old English Labrador, is Richland County’s newest K-9 officer.

She is trained to sniff out hidden electronic devices, something Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said are often used by sexual predators, including to hide child pornography.

“For Oakley, it's not difficult. She's being trained to go with us when we do search warrants to find these little tiny devices like these that these monsters use in our community to prey on our children,” Lott said while holding up a tiny electronic storage device.

Sheriff Lott said well-hidden evidence during warrants can ruin more lives and lead to more crime.

“If we don't have that evidence, then that sexual predator, that monster may be able to escape, we may not be able to make the charge on them. So, when we don't, they don't quit. So, every day they're on the street they're out there looking for victims, they're looking for our kids,” Lott continued.

The Governor and Lott detailed alleged sexual predators often hide electronic storage devices in walls, floor boards, and other secret places to evade law enforcement.

Oakley will work with a trained human handler to sniff out those hidden devices.

Oakley, her training, and the handler’s training adds up to about $23,000, which was all donated.

The specially trained pooch is a donation from the organization Defenders for Children, which CEO Toni Clark said plans to give 8 K-9s to law enforcement agencies across the state.

“It could be the only chance a child will survive and the only chance to stop the offender from hurting other children,” Clark said.

The organization gave the first dog to Greenville County. Richland County’s Oakley is the second.

Oakley is one of roughly 21 police or law enforcement trained electronic sniffing dogs in the country, according to Clark and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.