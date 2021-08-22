New rules require prosecutors to share evidence of innocence

The rules require a prosecutor to disclose any information when they become aware of credible, material evidence that indicates a defendant was wrongfully convicted.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina prosecutors are now required to share evidence of innocence they find even after a defendant is convicted of a crime.

The changes to the South Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct were announced last week. The new rules require a prosecutor to disclose any information when they become aware of “credible, material” evidence that indicates a defendant was wrongfully convicted.

Also, prosecutors who have “clear and convincing” evidence that a person has been wrongfully convicted in their jurisdiction then have an ethical obligation to remedy the conviction.