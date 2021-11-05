The law requires all law enforcement agencies to handle abuse allegations the same way, under set protocols, to ensure every child receives the right care.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new law in South Carolina aims to help children suffering from abuse.

The law requires all law enforcement agencies to handle abuse allegations the same way, under set protocols, to ensure every child receives the right care.

The main takeaway is that children in abuse allegations must get help from a child advocacy center.

The South Carolina Network of Child Advocacy Centers (SCNCAC) specializes in helping children heal from abuse and neglect. Most child abuse investigations include the centers, but until this law passed, it wasn’t required.

For example in 2019, according to the Executive Director of SCNCAC, Tom Knapp, there were about 19,000 reported child abuse cases in South Carolina. However, almost half of those children were not referred to an advocacy center.

Knapp said "we knew that any given year, eight to 9,000 children who had been abused, were not getting the best practice evidence-based response."

The law also requires police to be trained on how to handle abuse allegations, so they ask the right questions and refer children to the right place.

On May 6th, Governor McMaster signed the SC Child Abuse Response Protocol Act bill into law.

"That really is the goal: to make sure that there's a statewide coordinated response," said Knapp. "And every child, regardless of where they live, gets the same evidence-based treatments, and a chance to heal and restore hope in their lives."

There are 27 advocacy centers in the Palmetto State. They’re meant to be a comfortable, safe space for kids and a place that agencies can work together to investigate without re-traumatizing the child.

"Oftentimes, trying to help a child without the benefit of the multidisciplinary team and Children's Center sometimes would re-traumatize the child," explained Knapp. "For instance, a child might be interviewed in the back of a police car because they really didn't have any other place to go with the child, then the child would have to be interviewed later by mental health professionals, maybe by the Department of Social Services worker, and they would have to retell a traumatizing story time and time again."

Now the interview, counselling and all other services needed will be done at one place: A child advocacy center.

"Where everything is centered on the child and family and it really provides hope and healing for children," Knapp said.

Centers like the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center in Lexington see about four children a day, sometimes more. Everything needed for a child abuse case; from interviews with a specialist to counseling and medical exams, can happen there.