New text scam spoofing prescription refill notifications, Newberry Sheriff's Office warns

The sheriff's office said customers who get an unsolicited text should contact their pharmacy directly to verify it's real and intended for them.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a new text scam that may closely match a real message many people get monthly.

The sheriff's office said scammers are targeting people with texts claiming they have a prescription ready at their pharmacy. But officials said the text ten directs the target to a website that requests personal information.

The sheriff's office warned the public not to click on the link, which could lead to information being stolen and used for identity fraud or stolen information. The sheriff's office said a malicious link could also cause other issues for the victim.