Crash near Whitmire kills one; 2 others airlifted

One of the hospitalized passengers was a 16-year-old.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say that a fiery three-vehicle crash in Newberry County killed one driver and sent two other victims to the hospital by helicopter on Saturday evening.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 121 about one mile south of Whitmire when a 2017 Kia Sportage crossed the center line while heading north on the highway.

A 2006 Mazda 3 traveled off the right side of the road and was sideswiped by the Kia which then struck another vehicle, a 2016 Ford F-150, head-on. The F-150 then caught fire.

The driver of the F-150 died in the crash and a 16-year-old passenger was airlifted to an area hospital, as was the driver of the Sportage, a 59-year-old Pennsylvania man.

The Buffalo, South Carolina man driving the Mazda was injured but not taken to the hospital. His passenger was not injured.