Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry.

Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.

While they were executing the warrant, police say they found 51 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of powder cocaine, a gallon bag of ecstasy pills, two firearms and a quantity of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Police say Caldwell was arrested without incident.

Caldwell was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, tracking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.