WHITMIRE, S.C. — Two men have been charged with attempted murder after police say they shot into a home on Duckett Avenue just outside the Town of Whitmire.

Trevarious Tyquan Elliot, 22, Danny Isaiah Gray, 19, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with attempted murder, breach of peace, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Elliot was also charged with simple possession of marijuana when marijuana was found on his person when he was arrested.



Four victims, including two children, reported to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office that someone drove by their residence and fired 6-7 shots at them and their home on September 16 around 10:30 p.m.

Some of the victims were inside the home, some were outside the home at the time of the incident. Several of the rounds struck the home; however, none of the victims were struck by the gunfire. The vehicle fled the area, but, a witness was able to identify the vehicle and provided that information to law enforcement.



A short time later, there was second shots fired call this time on Sinclair Avenue in the Town of Whitmire. Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office as well as an officer from the Whitmire Police Department responded and located the vehicle, which was involved in both incidents.



Deputies were able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting. They also located two .22 caliber weapons and ammunition they believe was used in the shooting.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and additional arrests are probable.

A bond hearing will held Thursday.







