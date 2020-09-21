Newberry coroner identifies driver of car found in ravine off I-26

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the driver of a vehicle that was found in a ravine on SC Highway 121, near I-26 in Newberry County.
During an autopsy performed on Sept. 19, it was determined Joseph William Tesseneer, III, age 53, of Batesburg, died as a result of blunt force injury to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled to be an accident.
A 911 call made around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17 reported a vehicle in the ravine. Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner's Office determined the accident occurred on or about Sept. 13.
The incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.