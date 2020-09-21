Newberry coroner identifies driver of car found in ravine off I-26

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating cause of accident presumed to have occurred on or around Sept. 13

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the driver of a vehicle that was found in a ravine on SC Highway 121, near I-26 in Newberry County.

During an autopsy performed on Sept. 19, it was determined Joseph William Tesseneer, III, age 53, of Batesburg, died as a result of blunt force injury to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled to be an accident.

A 911 call made around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17 reported a vehicle in the ravine. Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner's Office determined the accident occurred on or about Sept. 13.