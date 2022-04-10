Possible drive-by shooting under investigation outside Newberry

One person was shot multiple times according to the sheriff's office.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is working to gather more information after a drive-by shooting that happened late Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office reported around 11 p.m. that deputies were on the scene of the shooting near the corner of Brown Chapel Road and Drayton Street in the Helena area just outside the town of Newberry.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster said the call came in around 10 p.m. from the victim, a 36-year-old woman, who said she had been shot. A deputy arrived and found the woman in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sheriff Foster said she was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and was in critical condition.