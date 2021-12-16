Innocent man caught in crossfire of Newberry County gunfight, authorities say

The victim was airlifted from the scene to an area trauma center, the sheriff's office said.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A 60-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a gunfight that didn't involve him in Newberry County on Wednesday.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Bush River Road near Bradbury. Responding deputies learned that the injured party was walking down the road and was not involved in the gunfire.

Instead, it appeared that two suspects, one driving a black four-door Kia and the other driving a silver Buick, had gotten into a gun battle.

Authorities haven't identified the shooting victim or provided the severity of his injuries. However, the sheriff's office did say he was airlifted from the scene and taken to an area trauma center for treatment.

Authorities haven't yet identified the suspects in the shooting, adding that there were at least two, there could be more.