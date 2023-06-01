Arrest made in Prosperity stabbing case: Suspect charged with murder

Witnesses said the stabbing took place after an argument over a beer the suspect was drinking.

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another during an incident in Prosperity on Wednesday night which authorities say started over a beer.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said that dispatchers received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding a fight and were told that one of the men involved had a knife. But before law enforcement arrived, investigators said the victim, identified by the Newberry County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Derrell Levon Long, had already been stabbed. He was found unresponsive in the front yard of 233 Langford Street.

Despite efforts by arriving law enforcement to save Long's life, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect in the case, 67-year-old Ollie Lindler, was arrested at the scene by a Prosperity police officer.

Witnesses said the stabbing took place after an argument over a beer Lindler was drinking.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office, which was called in for assistance in the investigation by Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore, said that authorities are still gathering information in the case.