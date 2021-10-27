According to the Newberry County Sheriff, scam callers are targeting elderly residents to get their money.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff is warning residents of a surge in scam calls.

Sheriff Lee Foster told News19 he gets calls from residents 10 times a day notifying him of scammers.

The most common calls Newberry residents are getting, according to Foster, are crooks pretending to be banks, missionaries, law enforcement or the IRS in attempt to trick them into sending money.

“This is extremely widespread," the Sheriff said. "I spoke to a church group the other night and not a single one of the people in the group had not gotten one of these calls. Everyone had received some form, and they change depending on who’s calling," he explained.

Scam calls are a rising issue not just in Newberry County, but nationwide.

“A lot of the problems we’re running into is people are getting the live telephone calls and they’re duped into answering the phone because they’re using local telephone numbers through spoofing technology,” Foster said

.Sheriff Foster said the scammers are mostly targeting the elderly in his community.