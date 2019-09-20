NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find out who shot a woman to death early Tuesday morning.

The body of Sharonda Shontay Sims was found in a ditch in the 2000 block of Drayton Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies say residents, who had heard several gunshots, discovered sims when they went outside to investigate. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Woman found shot to death in Newberry County identified

The victim, Sharonda Shontay Sims, is described as a 40-year-old black woman with brown eyes and black hair, who stood approminately 5-feet, six-inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. Deputies say Sims was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, tennis shoes and a red scarf around her hair at the time of the murder.

Sharonda Sims was found shot to death just after 3 a.m. on September 17.

Newbery County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them immediately. In particular, they are hoping residents in the area may have surveillance or doorbell camera video that may assist in the investigation.

Law enforcement has issued a flier with the victim’s picture asking anyone who may have seen her or have any information about this case to contact them immediately.

If you have any information or video that may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211. The case number is 19-07711.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?