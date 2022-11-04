Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

Three teens had to seek medical care and later admitted that they had taken pills they got from a Pope Street home. It turns out the home had far more than pills.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.

According to the sheriff's office, the teens later admitted to taking pills that they had gotten from someone who lived at the house. Friday's search, however, found far more than pills.

The search warrant uncovered 35 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana hidden in the attic in suitcases. Also found stashed in a return air vent was a large amount of crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

“Those individuals who possess and deal drugs will go at lengths to conceal it from being discovered, but we will search every inch of a house to remove these dangerous drugs from our community,” Sheriff Lee Foster said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine - each of which was a third-offense charge. The sheriff added that those charges showed that this was not Wimphrie's "first Rodeo."

He was also charged with possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“Wimphrie is not allowed to possess or be in the proximity of weapons. More charges may follow as that investigation proceeds,” the sheriff said.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing into whether there may have been more drugs obtained by school-age children.

"This is at least his third offense trafficking poison to people, many of which are teenagers,” the sheriff said.

Two other people who were detained during the search warrant were released at the scene.