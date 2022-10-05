Sheriff: Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School

Active shooter calls were made to schools throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus.

According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School, the School Resource Officer (SRO) on site and the school staff determined the call was a hoax.

Newberry Sheriff Foster says it has been determined this is a part of a state-wide and national hoax calling about school emergencies.

Blythewood High School in Richland School District Two, Burke High School in Charleston, Beaufort High School, Myrtle Beach High School, and South Middle and Brooklyn Springs Elementary schools in Lancaster also received calls about active shooters.

Currently, area law enforcement, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the FBI are investigating these incidents.

Update: This incident has been confirmed to be a hoax. No injured parties were located. CPD officers are now clearing the scene. https://t.co/iIr7OX9qCQ — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) October 5, 2022