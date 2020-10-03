NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to online threats made to the Newberry County school system.

The threat was issued on a social media platform and shared numerous times. School resource officers and administrators, and law enforcement officers in the county began following leads after being notified of the threat Tuesday morning.

School officials and law enforcement do not believe the student meant to physically harm anyone, but create chaos.

Newberry County schools were put on ALERT status -- a heightened state of awareness that does not impede education or the movement of students -- and the student was taken into custody at Newberry High School.

The juvenile was transported to the Sheriff's Office to await disposition by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

All schools are back to normal operations.