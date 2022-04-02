Third person arrested in Newberry deadly shooting investigation

The shooting also follows another that happen just days earlier. Police haven't said whether the two are related

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities confirm they have made a third arrest in the death of a 35-year-old who was shot a week earlier in Newberry.

According to a statement from the Newberry Police Department, 26-year-old Marcus Edward Wheeler of Prosperity was arrested on Friday and charged with conspiracy-criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy.

The arrest follows the March 26 death of 35-year-old Jordan Darrel McMorris of Columbia who was found with a gunshot wound around 9 p.m. on Bess Road as police responded to a shooting.

Following the shootings, Police Chief Kevin Goodman released a statement calling the incident "senseless" and "not indicative of what Newberry is and what we stand for."

The same statement announced the arrests of two other Prosperity residents in connection with the crime, 25-year-old Kweisi Steven Nicks and 29-year-old Jemarious Tyquon Ruff. Jail records show Ruff is charged with conspiracy-criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy. Nicks is facing charges of murder, domestic violence in the third degree, weapon possession during a violent crime, and assault-attempted murder.