NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection to a violent armed robbery.

Tiyon Kadeem Sanders, 26, from Newberry, was arrested on Monday morning.



Deputies and SLED Agents had been looking for Sanders in connection with an armed robbery from May 2019. The robbery took place near the Days Inn at 50 Thomas Griffin Road on May 3, 2019. According to law enforcement, Sanders had been tracked in South Carolina and Georgia.



According to deputies, they found Sanders in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs.



Sanders is being charged with armed robbery, assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary in the first degree. Sanders will also face charges for trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm convicted of a violent crime.



Sheriff Lee Foster stated this was a violent felon that had been concealed and avoided prosecution for terrorizing our community.



"We will pursue individuals that violate the sanctity of Newberry County and bring them to the justice system. We are committed to the time it often takes to solve a crime and track the perpetrators down, regardless of where they are hiding,” Foster said.

He is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

At the time of the release, Sander’s bond was denied by a Newberry County Magistrate.