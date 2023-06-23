It's only a drill: Newberry Sheriff's deputies to conduct active shooter training June 26-30

Training will be held at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County residents near the town of Pomaria should not be alarmed next week when area law enforcement will hold active shooter training exercises in the area.

From Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, Newberry County Sheriff's Office will be conducting Active Assailant Response Training at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School, at 7288 US 176 in Pomaria.

Those who live or travel in the area should expect to see a large law enforcement and first responder presence near the school, along with simulated radio traffic and alerts. Trainees will be using simunitions (non-lethal ammunition rounds) and other training devices to recreate an active shooter environment.