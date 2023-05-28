Arrest made in Newberry County shooting, search ongoing for additional suspects

One arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Newberry County, but authorities are searching for at least two other suspects who remain at large.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said that the initial shooting happened on May 19 in the 100 block of Brown Chapel Drive in the Helena community.

Deputies arrived to find an 18-year-old who had been shot in the lower abdomen and was having trouble breathing. He was taken to an area hospital and has since undergone several surgeries and medical procedures, the sheriff’s office said. At this point, authorities said he is expected to survive the shooting.

Since then, authorities have arrested 21-year-old Oderrious Davonte Nance on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. He has been denied bond and remains at the Newberry County Detention Center.

However, the search continues for at least two other people after investigators found the spent cartridges of three different caliber weapons.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators are continuing to follow various leads while speaking with witnesses, analyzing forensic evidence, and checking surveillance videos. But they are hoping someone in the public may be able to help them find all suspects who were responsible for the violent crime.