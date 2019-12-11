NEWBERRY, S.C. — A third person has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at an unregulated Halloween/birthday party at Hartford Community Center on Oct. 27, 2019.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriffs Office were able to identify Curtis Ladarius Tydrecus Graham, of Pomeria, through information gathered at the scene and through extensive follow up investigations.

Warrants were issued for Graham on Nov. 7 and he turned himself in on Monday, Nov. 11. Graham was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing on charges of attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

According to reports, several hundred people were at the party when a fight broke out between two people inside the Hartford Community Center. The two were ejected from the party and into the crowded parking lot where a gun battle ensued between Brandon Joiner, 34, and Kevin Holland, 25.

At some point, Graham joined in the gun fight, firing several rounds.

Joiner was shot in the leg and another man, Jared Singley, 38, received a fatal gunshot wound. Holland was arrested the day after the incident, Joiner was arrested on Nov. 5.

Sheriff Foster has expressed frustration with the lack of cooperation by people at the party.

"Jared Singley was killed as the result of a gun battle that emanated from a party with several hundred people in attendance," he said. "I am sure many people saw the fight, the gun battle and may have critical video tapes that could lead to who fired the fatal shot that killed Singley. If you want to stop the violence, let us put the violent offender in jail."

Tips are accepted through Crime Stoppers, 1-800-CRIMESC, the Sheriff’s Office at 321-2222, or through the web at www.newberrycountysheriff.com A financial reward is offered through Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.