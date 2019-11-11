NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the driver of the vehicle involved in a single-car accident Friday, Nov. 8.

Betty Stuck, 86, of Newberry, was operating a vehicle in the 1200 block of Count Sausage Road in the Prosperity area of Newberry County, around 4 p.m., when the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

The coroner says Stuck was not wearing her seat belt properly and died of blunt force trauma.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.