Trial for Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta continues through Friday and will go into week 2

DNA evidence, swab results, and friend testimony all make up Day 4 of the Sanaa Amenhotep case in court.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Friday marked day four of the trial for Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta accused of helping to kidnap and kill 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.

The defense has argued that Sanchez-Peralta is a victim as well, and that was also forced to go along with the kidnapping and murder. However, the prosecution is piecing together that Sanchez-Peralta played a major role in Sanaa's death. Prosecutors are piecing together that the motivation for the killing was a series of drive-by shootings that took place at Treveon Nelson, Sanchez-Peralta's boyfriend's home. Sanaa Amenhotep's boyfriend 'Rayshawn' was allegedly involved in these drive-by shootings.

The prosecution spent much of the day bringing up forensic experts to try and connect the defendant to the crime. There were a total of five witnesses, most being from law enforcement talking about DNA evidence in the case.

DNA Expert for Richland County, John Barron, testified a hair that matched Sanchez-Peralta's DNA was found inside the vehicle they believe was used in the crime.

The defense argued it could have been from another unidentified person who could have touched the car in the three weeks between law enforcement recovering the car and the samples being taken.

The final witness was Allon Adams, also known as 'Kilo'. He testified that Sanchez-Peralta admitted that she and two other people killed Sanaa.

Earlier in the week the prosecution pointed out that Nicolle told investigators that she was being held captive at Adams' house after Sanaa's death. However, the prosecution presented social media photos that were taken of Nicolle in a hotel room the day after the shooting death to try to disprove the claim she was being held against her will.

The defense says although she is in these photos she may have still been being held against her will. They also tried to discredit Adams by talking about his previous arrests and convictions.