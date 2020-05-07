2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Incident happened early Sunday morning at club on White Horse Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 2 people are dead and 8 are wounded in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 5, and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building.” It’s unclear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting.