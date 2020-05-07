2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 2 people are dead and 8 are wounded in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.
A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 5, and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building.” It’s unclear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting.
The names and precise conditions of the victims weren’t immediately released. Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles. Further details weren’t immediately available.