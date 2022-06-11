Nearly 9 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 arrested in Lexington County drug bust

All three suspects are facing drug and gun charges.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Roughly nine pounds of cocaine were seized by investigators and three people arrested following a tip to narcotics agents working in Lexington County, authorities said on Friday.

According to Lexington Country Sheriff Jay Koon, the agents were told of drug activity in the area of County Town Drive off of St. Andrews Road and were soon able to secure search warrants for a home there.

The sheriff said the warrant uncovered 4,000 grams, or about 8.8 pounds, of cocaine and two guns. The warrant also led to the arrests of two Florida men and a woman.

The sheriff's department said that 44-year-old Juan Arturo Martinez, 35-year-old Rkenneo Augustine Andrews, and 37-year-old Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez were each charged in connection with the discovery.

All three were charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Martinez and Andrews were also charged with the unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol.

As of Friday, all three were being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.