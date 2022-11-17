No injuries reported during Wednesday incident at DJJ

SLED's SWAT team was called in per protocol but the situation was under control before they arrived, DJJ officials said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reports that a Wednesday afternoon incident involving youth at the facility was brought under control without injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the DJJ, around 3:30 p.m. that day, roughly 10 juveniles were said to be "out of their pods" and "out of place" on the campus for a short period of time.

Per the agency's operating procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team was called in to assist. A spokesperson for SLED added that this happened at the DJJ's Broad River Road facility.

However, officials with DJJ said that, despite some "movement around the campus," the situation was brought under control before SLED teams arrived.