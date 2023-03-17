25 years, no parole for West Columbia woman convicted of trafficking meth

She will also serve concurrent five-year sentences for intent to distribute marijuana and possession of oxycodone.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 54-year-old West Columbia woman will be heading to prison for decades for trafficking a drug so dangerous it's considered a violent crime under South Carolina law.

Victoria Coxe Threatt was convicted by a Lexington County jury of trafficking methamphetamine and will spend the next 25 years in jail for the crime without parole. According to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office, she was also sentenced to five years each for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of oxycodone. However, those sentences will be served concurrently with, or at the same time as, her 25 years behind bars.

The charges followed Threatt previously getting probation for the distribution of methamphetamine. That probation was revoked three months later when probation officers went to her West Columbia home.

Prosecutors said that, on May 8, 2022, arriving agents were met with a man partially opening the door but blocking the view into the home. When asked to open the door, however, the man complied and Threatt was found sitting in a chair in the doorway.

Soon, the agents became suspicious that criminal activity may be underway at the home; so, they asked to look in Threatt's purse and a black bag next to her.

They found a large amount of cash and two bags of what was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Agents with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Enforcement Team were called in next and obtained a search warrant which uncovered 74 grams of meth, six grams of marijuana, 11 oxycodone pills, three digital scales, plastic baggies, and over $4,000.

Threatt admitted to owning all of these items and that she had bought three ounces of meth the previous day. Prosecutors said Threatt had multiple prior convictions for narcotics.

The conviction ultimately came to a count of trafficking methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams - third or subsequent offense. The conviction carries a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.