No charges to be filed in shooting incident that left three men dead in Columbia

According to the investigation, the men were involved in an attempted drug deal and robbery where they exchanged gunfire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced that no charges will be filed in an incident that left three men shot to death over the weekend.

According to the report, deputies were called to the 700 Block of Zimalcrest Drive on Sunday, Jan. 10, around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting. The found three men who had been shot.

Investigators say the men were involved in an attempted drug deal and robbery when they exchanged gunfire.

All three men were shot and died from their injuries – two of them at the scene, the third at a local hospital.

The victims have been identified as Jaquan Boatwright of Orangeburg, S.C. and Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones, both of Columbia, S.C.