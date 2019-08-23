RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — We are learning more about the victims in a shooting at a Columbia bar. This comes nearly two days later as police are continuing their search for the suspect.

"Nobody deserved any of this," Kendra Gasperson said.

On Thursday morning around 2:15 a.m. a man opened fire at McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road.

Four people were shot. One victim, who the coroner has identified as 29-year-old Tolliver Wise, died at the scene. The second fatal victim, now identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lott Jr., died at the hospital. The other victims are still receiving treatment.

"It's very eerie almost, just doesn't feel the same now," Gasperson said.

The bar doors now boarded up, with two wreaths hanging on them and a sign that says closed Friday.

Gasperson is a bartender at McCary's.

"It's bizarre not being able to just wake up, come to work, see everyone we are used to seeing," Gasperson said. "It's changed our lives completely."

She was also friends with Wise, one of the men who died.

"He brightened your day," Gasperson said. "He always gave hugs, just really positive to be around, never negative at all."

Witnesses told deputies the shooter had previously been told he was not welcome there. On Thursday he came back and was asked to leave, an argument happened and at some point he pulled out a pistol and began shooting.

Gasperson said she is still in shock at the loss of her friend.

"He was such a good guy, he had no enemies," Gasperson said. "It was hard to take in such a good person had such a tragic ending at a place he loved visiting."

Now she wants to celebrate his life sharing one of their last moments together.

"We have one of those bowling games in here and he convinced me to play it. The first time he kicked my butt, I was horrible at it, but it was really sweet that I was working and he was the only one in the bar for the moment," Gasperson said. "So me and him played the game, he was trying to teach me how to do it, I was awful, but he was just always there for you. He always wanted to make everyone laugh, everyone smile."

There was a candle light vigil held in the parking lot of the bar on Friday around 7:30.

Richland County Sheriff's Department still have not released who they believe to be the shooter suspect at this time.