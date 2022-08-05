11 video poker machines seized from illegal gambling operation in Columbia home

Columbia officers found video poker machines in the man's home, where they believe he had been operating the clandestine business for roughly two years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant uncovered several video poker machines and what police believe was an underground gambling operation.

Columbia Police shared on Friday that it had arrested 53-year-old Anthony Bernard Hopkins on charges of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and a second offense of possessing marijuana.

Police said that an anonymous tip led police to 3317 North Beltline Blvd. on Thursday where a warranted search uncovered 11 "tabletop gaming machines" more commonly described as video poker machines. The search also found cash, a handgun, and marijuana.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the gambling operation had been in business for about two years before being shut down on Thursday.