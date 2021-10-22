NC authorities search for inmate who escaped in dump truck

Authorities say the suspect was seen Thursday afternoon in Asheboro driving a white Chevrolet truck.

LAURINBURG, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for an inmate they said escaped from a work detail in a stolen dump truck.

News outlets report that the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 53-year-old Richard Mundy was working in an off-prison assignment in Laurinburg just before noon Thursday when he stole the dump truck.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the dump truck was found unattended in Randleman on Friday morning and the Department of Corrections is on scene investigating.