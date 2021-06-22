With a warrant, investigators searched Michael Cadogan's vehicle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado inside.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A North Carolina man has arrested in Carter County, Tennessee Monday afternoon in the Fish Springs area. Investigators said they found a human body in his car.

The High Point Police Department contacted CCSO earlier Monday afternoon with information that 24-year-old Michael Louis Cadogan may be transporting a body through Carter County. A deputy saw Cadogan's vehicle, stopped it, and took Cadogan into custody.

With a warrant, investigators searched the vehicle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado, a High Point University student, inside.

The school released the following statement:

"The entire High Point University family is incredibly saddened to learn of the recent passing of student Gianna Delgado. The HPU community grieves with and extends their sympathies to her friends and family.

"The university learned that the student, who did not live on campus, passed away due to what police are investigating as possible domestic violence at a private, unaffiliated apartment complex in north High Point. The suspect is not a student and is in police custody. There is no record of the suspect ever visiting campus.

"The health and safety of the campus community is HPU’s top priority. Our Counseling and Student Life team are located on the third floor of the Slane Student Center and are available to assist students in need, on campus and remotely. President Qubein has also reached out to the Delgado family to offer HPU's prayers, assistance and support during this difficult time."

Cadogan has been charged with abuse of a corpse, with possible homicide charges pending from High Point Police.