North Carolina man charged in death of 2-year-old toddler

Police said Keshawn Ayers is the toddler’s mother’s boyfriend.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have charged a 26-year-old man in the death of a 2-year-old toddler in Fayetteville.

WRAL-TV reports that Fayetteville police arrested and charged Keshawn Ayers on Friday night. Police found the child unresponsive at a home on Malloy Street on Dec. 31.

First responders took the toddler to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The medical examiner determined the death to be a homicide. At the time, officials said that Ayers had custody of the child.