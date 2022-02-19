North Carolina State graduate fatally shot near campus

Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at a Food Lion parking lot near the campus, killing 22-year-old Cody McLaggan.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school’s campus.

Raleigh police identified the shooting victim as 22-year-old Cody McLaggan. NCSU spokesperson Mick Kulikowski told The News & Observer that McLaggan graduated from the school in December with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management.

Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at about 7:30 Friday night in a Food Lion parking lot near the campus. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.