North Carolina State graduate fatally shot near campus

Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at a Food Lion parking lot near the campus, killing 22-year-old Cody McLaggan.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school’s campus. 

Raleigh police identified the shooting victim as 22-year-old Cody McLaggan. NCSU spokesperson Mick Kulikowski told The News & Observer that McLaggan graduated from the school in December with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management. 

Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at about 7:30 Friday night in a Food Lion parking lot near the campus. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

