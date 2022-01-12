North Charleston Police arrest woman for Sumter man's murder

Alan Philpeon Johnson III, 24, was shot and killed Jan. 9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a Sumter, South Carolina, man.

Alan Philpeon Johnson III, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel at approximately 3:58 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7648 Suzanne Dr. in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police officers were responding to a call of a medical issue. Arriving at the scene, officers found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, it was determined the woman who had been at the scene when officers arrived, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden, had taken part in the shooting and was charged with murder.

Gadsden was transported and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.