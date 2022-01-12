North Charleston Police arrest woman for Sumter man's murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a Sumter, South Carolina, man.
Alan Philpeon Johnson III, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel at approximately 3:58 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7648 Suzanne Dr. in North Charleston.
North Charleston Police officers were responding to a call of a medical issue. Arriving at the scene, officers found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, it was determined the woman who had been at the scene when officers arrived, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden, had taken part in the shooting and was charged with murder.
Gadsden was transported and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
North Charleston Police continue to investigate the incident.