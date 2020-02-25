COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a former law enforcement officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and charged him with misconduct on office and obstructing justice.

Brett B. Bull, 33, allegedly provided sensitive information to a known criminal informant regarding ongoing and future narcotics operations led by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). The SLED investigation found a series of "revealing texts" between then-NCPD Narcotics Detective Bull and a confidential informant where Bull described a CCSO Metro Marcotics operation taking place and told the confidential informant to stay away. Det. Bull provided details of the operation, compromising the operation and safety of the officers participating in the operation.

SLED investigated the case at the request of CCSO.

Bull was booked at the Charleston County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office.