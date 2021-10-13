Westwood High School on lockout due to suspect search in nearby neighborhood

Westwood High School in northeast Richland County on lockout as suspect sought in area

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A high school in northeast Richland County is on temporary lockout as law enforcement search the area for a suspect in a shooting incident.

Classes continue at Westwood High School, in Richland School District Two, although the buildings are locked so that no one can get in or out.

District Two spokesperson Libby Roof said the Blythewood-area school was contacted by the Sheriff's Department around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, October 13, and told to go to lockout status in an abundance of caution. The students are all safe.