SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning.

According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC State University student was hit by gunfire but is said to be recovering with non life-threatening injuries.

There were some other students injured, not by gunshots, as they were leaving the scene.

In response, the school issued as a precaution a campuswide shelter-in-place at 12:31 a.m. and lifted it at 2:40 a.m.