GAFFNEY, S.C. — An off-duty Cherokee County Deputy was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Deputy Daryl Crossley, 29, was arrested on July 26 around 5:30 a.m. and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Crossley was at the detention center until 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and immediately submitted his resignation to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office when he was released.

Crossley had been employed as a deputy since April 17, 2017 and resides in Spartanburg County.

“Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence, the former officer exercised poor judgement and decision making when he chose to drive," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said. "His arrest in no way should not take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession.”