Kershaw County sheriff calls in SLED to investigate off-duty fight involving deputy

The incident allegedly happened on Thursday and Camden Police responded.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has reportedly suspended a deputy following an incident that happened while he was off-duty.

The sheriff's office announced the initial details on Friday but didn't provide the name of the deputy in question. According to the statement, the suspension follows an incident that involved the off-duty deputy being involved in some sort of altercation.

Camden Police were called to the incident location on Thursday evening and a report was filed with responding officers. Details of the incident are still very limited, however, Sheriff Lee Boan said he had requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to independently investigate.