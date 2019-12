LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a shoplifting incident at Office Depot on Nov. 12, 2019.

According to police, the man pictured in surveillance images allegedly disconnected the display alarm system and then took two laptop computers valued at over $1,600.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642.