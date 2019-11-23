CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Chester, South Carolina, officials confirmed. Chester officials said one person has died.

The shooting happened around noon on Saturday at the Walmart off of Highway 321 on the J A Cochran Bypass.

Officials say the officer-involved shooting stemmed from a shoplifting incident that started inside the Walmart and ended outside. The suspect in the incident is the person who died, officials confirm, but their identity has not been released.

No one else was hurt in the incident. At this point in time, it's still unclear if the suspect had a gun, or when the shots were fired.

Identities of any officers involved have not been released, but police say they're trained for this.

"It's challenging for us because we have to be prepared to respond to any type of situation regardless of where it is," Chester Police Chief Eric Williams said.

Witnesses to the incident were interviewed by investigators.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.

"It is a traumatic event for these officers to go through," Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Walmart was closed in response, and officers asked that pedestrians avoid the area. The Walmart store has been cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

