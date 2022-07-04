Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man's death

The fatal shooting happened as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office says it happened Thursday around 11 a.m. as U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest 34-year-old Robert L. Wright, of Augusta, Georgia, at a hotel in Aiken.

Details on what charges Wright faced haven't been disclosed.

Authorities say Wright fled as officers approached and lead them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another.

Multiple shots were fired by the marshals, striking Wright several times.