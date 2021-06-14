The shooting happened at the Big Bear Supermarket near South DeKalb Mall.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting that left a sheriff's deputy injured and a cashier dead Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit deputy was injured during the shooting at the Big Bear Supermarket near South DeKalb Mall off Candler Road.

"Although details are not complete, authorities say that the male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store," the spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said the dispute, which was with a cashier, started over wearing a mask inside the store. An 11Alive reporter said there is a sign on the door that says masks are required for service.

Maddox later confirmed additional details in a press conference held Monday afternoon.

"The subject pulled out a weapon and shot cashier at the location," Maddox said. "The individual is deceased."

She said the deputy is a 30-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department who was now working with the sheriff's office. She said he pulled out his gun and opened fire after the suspect shot the cashier. The suspect was hit and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. However, the officer was also shot twice and taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

A witness, identified as Alan Williams, said a man walked into the store, struck the woman with a gun, then shot her. That's when the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

Authorities said the deputy was working a part-time security job at the store. Reservists, the spokesperson said, are not active duty and most are retired.

The GBI said they have been requested to investigate the shooting. The DeKalb County Police Department is also investigating the incident overall.

At the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are responding to an OIS on Candler Road. We’re headed to the scene to gather info. pic.twitter.com/0aOF1GVkya — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 14, 2021

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time but Sheriff Maddox said he is stable.