Watch live: Protests outside police station after officer fatally shoots 18-year-old

Two other men were arrested and charged with carrying guns without a license or permit. The officers involved are on administrative leave.

WASHINGTON — A police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, leading protesters to gather outside the 7th District police station for several hours Wednesday evening. The man killed has been identified as Deon Kay.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. At around 3:50 p.m., police were working a tip that there were guns in a vehicle in the area.

When D.C. police approached the vehicle they were looking for, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said two men fled on foot. During the chase, police said one of the men produced a gun, and an officer fired their weapon.

Kay was shot, and transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the second man they pursued escape.



At the scene, police said they retrieved two guns, and 19-year-old Marcyelle Smith and 18-year-old Deonte Brown were arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license and no permit, respectively.

"Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically," Newsham said in a press conference. "That's what they were looking for and evidently that's what they found."

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

A peaceful protest took place outside the 7th District police station for more than three hours Wednesday evening, as MPD officers formed a bike line around the station. Protesters chanted "no justice, no peace" and "justice for Deon." A woman who identified herself as Deon's aunt had a strong message for the crowd.

"How would you feel if something happened to your kid?" she asked, with her bullhorn pointed in the direction of the police station. "How would you feel if another person had a gun and shot your child in the back?"

Organizers called on the crowd to tweet at Mayor Bowser and "demand the release of body camera footage."



Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White was on the scene of the shooting, and said he had spoken with the mother of the victim.

"We’ve seen this narrative too many times in America, and now it’s hitting home," White said. "I talked to his mom about 15 minutes ago and we want to figure out what’s on the body camera footage, to figure out if he was running away why was he shot? [Police] said two weapons were recovered, but when the question was asked, ‘was he armed?’ there was no straight answer, so we want to get the facts of what happened to this young man."

Police said the officers involved did activate their body cameras and that the footage is currently under review.

Councilmember Charles Allen noted that emergency police reform legislation that the council passed in July requires body camera footage to be released within five days.

I’ve spoken w/ Deputy Mayor for Public Safety & Justice on the police shooting of a young man. We will know more soon, & with the Council’s police reform law, body camera video must be made public in the coming days. Tonight, I am grieving for his family, friends & our community. — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) September 2, 2020

White also said he hoped to see more MPD officers hired who originate from D.C. and have "the cultural competency to address issues in the community."

"We have to come together as a community," White said. "We can’t depend on the police department in itself to police our community. It's about us keeping us safe."

In this video sent to WUSA9, neighbors can be heard saying "police shot one of the kids" and trying to determine who was shot.

#BREAKING: @DCPoliceDept confirms a police involved shooting in the 200 block of Orange St SE.



They say an adult male was shot and is not conscious or breathing. @wusa9



Founder of Guns Down Friday sent me this video of the scene. pic.twitter.com/WTzN7WTVV5 — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) September 2, 2020

Shortly after the shooting, Black Lives Matter D.C. tweeted in response to the event.

"Don't let MPD control the narrative! Police lie! We're on our way," the organization said in a tweet.