FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A Fairburn officer is in the hospital after being run over by a car early Monday morning at the Holiday Inn off I-85. Chief Anthony Bazydlo said it happened around 2:00 a.m when two officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in a hotel parking lot. Officials said the man was sleep when they approached the car and they could smell alcohol and marijuana in the car.

According to Fairburn officials, the officer reportedly approached the inside a burgundy F-250, the man got out, but then got back in the car and attempted to drive off. That's when police said the man backed into another car before running over the officer and speeding away. The officer's condition is still unknown at this time.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Taurean McShan from Memphis, TN.

Taurean McShan

Fairburn Police Department

They found the burgundy F-250 on Peggy Lane in Tyrone, Georgia --which is just across the county line from where this incident originally happened. They are using canines and helicopters to find McShan.

